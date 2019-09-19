Ghana: NiPDA Donates to Old Ningo Health Centre... Disburses Funds to PWDs

19 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Godfred Blay Gibbah

Tema — The Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NiPDA) has donated medical equipment worth GH¢100,000.00 to the Old Ningo Health Centre.

The items included, centrifuge, three oxygen cylinders and regulators, generator set, six mattresses, a-40 footer container (records office), four ceiling fans and a computer.

Presenting the items, NiPDA Chief Executive, Jonathan Tei Doku, said the donation of the items followed a request made by the NiPDA Health Directorate on behalf of the old Ningo Health Centre.

He said the hospital received an average attendance of 80 patients a day, and it lacked certain important facilities to deliver quality care to patients.

Mr Doku noted that the gesture formed part of the assembly's support to improve health delivery at Morbole Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) and Prampram Health Centre.

He, therefore, advised the staff to take good care of the items and also called on residents to pay their rates regularly to enable the assembly to fulfill its development agenda.

Receiving the donation, the Deputy Director for Nursing Services NiPDA, Ms Vivian Dwira, thanked Mr Doku for the generous donation which she said would enhance health delivery in the sprawling community.

In a related development NiPDA disbursed benefits to the second batch of 43 People Living With Disability in the district.

35 of them received deep freezers estimated at GH¢63,000.00 while eight others (students) were given cheques totalling GH¢15,000.00 to cover their school fees.

Mr Doku said the disbursements were made under the 3 per cent component of the District Assemblies Common Fund.

He urged the beneficiaries to put the items they requested to good use so that they would live independently.

One of the beneficiaries, Dromo Nartey, aged 46, from Ningo Dawa, thanked the government for the support.

DSC 0163: Mr Doku (middle) presenting the items to Ms Dwira. With them are staff of NiPDA and the hospital.

