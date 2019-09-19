Ghana: First National Bank Ghana Introduces Agency Banking

19 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

In a move to contribute to the reduction in Ghana's unbanked population, First National Bank Ghana Limited has introduced its agency banking initiative which has been lauded as a major success in other African countries where the bank operates.

The agency banking service is part of the bank's strategic plan to expand its reach in Ghana without the need to open brick and mortar branches.

Under the initiative the bank will partner with existing businesses in various communities to operate as agencies which will offer a range of banking services to customers.

It is expected that the successful roll out of the agency banking service will help increase the bank's footprints across the country and provide convenient banking to existing and future customers.

"Our agency banking business is a functional and scalable model which allows us to partner with businesses across the country to deliver cash solutions to customers within their communities," the bank's Head of Retail Banking, Hannah Annobil-Acquah said in a statement issued by the bank in Accra yesterday.

"We also believe that this new channel and customer touchpoint will enable us contribute meaningfully and positively to improving financial inclusion in Ghana," she said.

The agency banking service adds to a number of innovative banking products from First National Bank Ghana Limited. These include its award-winning digital platforms, which enables customers to satisfy almost all their banking needs on a web browser or on the bank's mobile app, making it virtually unnecessary for them to visit a branch. First National Bank Ghana Limited, however, recognises that sometimes interfacing with a human being is inevitable. That's where its new agency banking service becomes beneficial.

"With agency banking, we are taking yet another important step towards making banking services available to Ghanaians like never before," Delali Dzidzienyo, the bank's head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs said.

"This is yet another demonstration of our commitment to placing the customer right at the centre of everything we do. Agency banking means the customer will always have quick and easy access to funds because an agent will always be very close by," he said.

The pioneer agencies under First National Bank's agency banking initiative are in Accra and Tema and plans are far advanced for more agencies to be opened in the regional capitals before the end of the year.

