Ghana: NSA to Issue Media Accreditation for Ghana-B'faso CHAN Qualifier

The National Sports Authority (NSA) is inviting applications from media persons and institutions that wish to cover the Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) qualifier involving the local Black Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The locally based Stars will welcome the local Stallions of Burkina Faso to the Kumasi Stadium on Sunday in the first leg qualifier for CHAN West B, a tournament Ghana wish to stage a return after missing the previous editions.

A statement from the NSA signed by the Ag. Head of Public Relations, Charles Obeng Amofah, urged media persons to submit their applications duly signed by a Manager or an Editor to the Ag. Head of Public Relations, National Sports Authority at the Accra Sports Stadium (Room N.R. 1) or via e-mail: pr@sportsauthority.gov.gh.

It advised applicants to attach a copy of a passport photograph to the letter.

"Deadline for submission of applications is Saturday, September 21, 2019. The accreditation cards can be picked up on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, from 9:30am to 2pm," the statement said.