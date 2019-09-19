Ghana: 'Envision Ghana From Third World to Best' Book Launched in Accra

A 136-page book entitled "Envision Ghana from Third World to Best" has been launched in Accra.

Authored by Mr William Kofi Dowokpor, Chairman of Advocacy Communications, the book is designed to observe the faulty foundation of Ghana's democratic governance and to show how the foundation can be redesigned through relevant constitutional institutions and amendments.

It is about the real life experiences from an observer's viewpoint at the government space spanning the last decade.

The book also suggests visions, strategies, values, cultures and types of leadership and followership skills needed to ensure good governance in all spheres of the Ghanaian society, for the transformational development of the country.

Nii Allotey Brew-Hammond, National Chairman of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), who launched the book, said it sought to stimulate the minds of its readers to understand how the country had progressed over the years and the faults that lie within the progress.

He said the book also offered solutions to some of the challenges that hindered the growth and productivity of governance in the country.

Nii Allotey noted that the book was vital for transforming Ghana and could serve as a reference material and until Ghana was transformed, all should yearn to adopt the leadership qualities espoused in the book.

"I urge you all to read this book as it would lead you to rethink about whether Ghana is progressing in the right manner or not and how we as a people should collectively think to push our nation to the next level," he added.

Mr William Dowokpor who spoke at the event said the inspiration for the book came to him during the celebration of 25 years to mark the 4th Republic when the Anglican Archbishop of Kumasi asked the rhetorical question 'How do you want our country to be in the next 25 years?'.

This, he said, was the 'spark' that led to the creation of this book which analysed the various developmental plans set by various governments which had in one way or the other failed to come to complete fruition.

"This book is my way of contributing to help Ghana develop and as we refuse to learn our lessons from past experiences, this book is a compilation of those plans while suggesting ways that could have allowed those plans to be achieved effectively and efficiently," Mr Dowokpor added.

He urged all Ghanaians to patronise his book, adding that, it would be the first of many to come.