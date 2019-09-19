Ghana: Employers Defaulting Payment of Workers' Contribution Cautioned

Tamale — The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) will intensify prosecution of employers, who failed to pay contributions of their employees to the trust, the Northern Regional Area Manager, Mr Felix Amoah has warned.

He stated that Act 766 has given management of SSNIT authority to prosecute any employer, who would fail to pay the contributions of employees within a stipulated period.

The area manager gave this hint in Tamale yesterday at a day's workshop for a cross section of employers in the region, organised by the SSNIT to sensitise employers on their obligations.

Mr Amoah explained that Act 766 and 204 mandates employers to submit their reports and payments of the employees to the trust.

He, however, noted that some employers especially those in the private sector default payment, adding that it took some employers four or five months to submit their reports, which he said must stop.

Mr Amoah admonished them to desist from under declaring the income of their employees.

He said that under declaring of employees income was serious crime, and that it was prudent for employers to state correct salaries of their employees to SSNIT.

Mr Amoah asked workers and employee to approach SSNIT branch offices with their concerns.

The Tamale Branch Manager of SSNIT, Mr Brahima Nayo Skudjo, implored employers to always update records of their employees.

He assured SSNIT would intensify its visit to enterprises and institutions to educate workers on their rights and obligation.

Participants commended the SSNIT for organising the workshop, and that it has updated their knowledge on activities of SSNIT.