Ghana: W/R Sports Committee Receives Boxing Blueprint

The Western and Central Regional Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) chairman, Mr Twintoh Walker, has presented a copy of a boxing blueprint to the Western Regional Sports Committee (WRSC)

The document is an initiative of the Western and Central Regional GBA boss aimed at developing and promoting the sport in the two regions.

Previous copies have been sent to the Minister for Youth and Sports through Dr Owusu Ansah, Technical Director at the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), GBA President, Peter Zwennes, GBF President, Mr George Lamptey, Moses Foh Amoaning, a GBA Technical and Marketing Consultant and the Western Regional Director of National Sports Authority.

Yesterday's presentation was at the behest of the Western Regional Minister, Kobby Okyere Darko Mensah, after receiving a delegation led by Mr Walker.

Accompanied by Mr Sidick Shardow, chairman of the Western Regional Ghana Boxing Federation, Mr Walker said the document captures several plans geared at making boxing a leading sport among the youth in the region, with the ultimate aim of producing a new generation of champions.

He said it will require support from philanthropists, private sector players as well as government, and, therefore, called on groups and individuals to support the event.

Receiving the document on behalf of the Chairman of the WRSC, Mr Wilson Arthur, DCE of Mpohor East District Assembly; Mr Charles Cobbinah, Special Aide of the Western Regional Minister assured Mr Walker that the document will be sent to the appropriate quarters to be acted upon.

He applauded the initiative by Mr Walker and his team and urged corporate institutions in the region especially, to support the event.