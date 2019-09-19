Ghana: W/R Sports Committee Receives Boxing Blueprint

19 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Western and Central Regional Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) chairman, Mr Twintoh Walker, has presented a copy of a boxing blueprint to the Western Regional Sports Committee (WRSC)

The document is an initiative of the Western and Central Regional GBA boss aimed at developing and promoting the sport in the two regions.

Previous copies have been sent to the Minister for Youth and Sports through Dr Owusu Ansah, Technical Director at the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), GBA President, Peter Zwennes, GBF President, Mr George Lamptey, Moses Foh Amoaning, a GBA Technical and Marketing Consultant and the Western Regional Director of National Sports Authority.

Yesterday's presentation was at the behest of the Western Regional Minister, Kobby Okyere Darko Mensah, after receiving a delegation led by Mr Walker.

Accompanied by Mr Sidick Shardow, chairman of the Western Regional Ghana Boxing Federation, Mr Walker said the document captures several plans geared at making boxing a leading sport among the youth in the region, with the ultimate aim of producing a new generation of champions.

He said it will require support from philanthropists, private sector players as well as government, and, therefore, called on groups and individuals to support the event.

Receiving the document on behalf of the Chairman of the WRSC, Mr Wilson Arthur, DCE of Mpohor East District Assembly; Mr Charles Cobbinah, Special Aide of the Western Regional Minister assured Mr Walker that the document will be sent to the appropriate quarters to be acted upon.

He applauded the initiative by Mr Walker and his team and urged corporate institutions in the region especially, to support the event.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Sport
West Africa
Ghana
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.