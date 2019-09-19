Tanzania Signs Contract to Buy Two New Airbus Planes

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Government Flight Agency has today Thursday, September 19, signed a purchase contract agreement with Airbus Company to buy two new Airbus aircrafts.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, the Tanzania Government Flight Agency, CEO Dr Benjamin Ndimila said this is a great milestone for the country because ATCL will now have more planes for its operations.

"Our President has done a great job in revamping Air Tanzania Company Ltd (ATCL) and with the new crafts the business horizon will continue to expand," he said.

According to him, they agreement is to purchase two Airbus A220-300 aircrafts.

Meanwhile, ATCL managing director, Ladislaus Matindi said, the company would soon have a total of 11 aircrafts when they finalize procurement.

He said currently they have two, and in October they expect to procure another Boeing and another Bombardier in November. Citing that with the two aircrafts and another that will soon be signed, the company will have a total of 11 aircrafts.

He noted that the contract for the two aircrafts is different from the others because this one requires the planes to have special features with TV screens for the comfort of the passengers.

Airbus, Vice President Sales Africa and Indian Sub-Ocean Customers Affairs, Hadi Akoum said the company is privileged to work with ATCL and the trust it has shown in continuing to purchase its aircrafts.

He said following the signing agreement the company will embark on building the crafts but because it is a complex equipment it could take up to one year or a year and a half before the planes are ready.

"We have a huge demand, this year we have sold at least 200 aircrafts, but we promise to build the aircrafts on time," he said.

He said Airbus is recognized globally for producing Airbus and a majority of African countries with aviation companies utilize their planes.

"Our products are accepted worldwide for the ability to conserve fuel consumption, comfort as well as reliability.

He further hailed the government for its completion of terminal III airport citing that it was an excellent plan to develop the aviation sector, which would bring in more tourists and improve services.