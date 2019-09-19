Angola: President Appoints New Deputy Military Prosecutor

19 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Thursday appointed General Filomeno Octávio da Conceição Benedito Deputy Attorney General for Military Sphere and Military Prosecutor of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

The information is contained in a press release from the President's Civil Affairs Office, reached ANGOP Thursday, stating that Filomeno da Conceição Benedito is taking over from General Adão Adriano António, who was also sacked from the position by the head of State.

The new Deputy Attorney General for the FAA Military Sphere and Military Prosecutor was Deputy Attorney General for Military Jurisdiction and Deputy Military Prosecutor, a position from which he was also dismissed Thursday.

The move comes in the light of the country's Constitution, Organic Law of the Attorney General's Office, National Defense and Armed Forces Law.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Governance
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.