Angola: Basketball - Angola to Dispute Pre-Olympic Tournament

Luanda: The senior males National Basketball Championship will dispute from 23 to 28 June 2020 the Pre-Olympic Tournament that qualifies for next year's Summer Olympics (Tokyo-2020), as confirmed by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

The event, whose venue is yet to be announced, is to be disputed by sixteen national teams, which include those that lagged behind the seven best placed squads in the last world championship held in China, plus the best two from each FIBA region.

Thus Angola and Senegal, the best two African teams, will participate in the said Pre-Olympic Tournament. The other squads selected by region are Mexico and Uruguay (American Continent), China and Korea (Asia-Oceania) and Croatia and Slovenia (Europe).

Twelve teams are to participate in the Tokyo-2020 Olympics, with eight of them already defined, namely Japan, Spain (world champions), United States, Australia, Nigeria, Argentina, France and Iran.