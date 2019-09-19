Angola: Namibian and Mali Heads of State Leave Luanda

19 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Presidents of Namibia, Hage Geingob and Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta returned to their countries on Thursday morning after attending the opening ceremony of the Biennial of Luanda - Pan African Forum for Culture of Peace.

At 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the two statesmen received farewell greetings from members of the Angolan executive and senior officials of the diplomatic representations of their respective countries.

On the fringes of the Luanda Biennial, which started Wednesday and running until next Sunday, the two statesmen held separate meetings with the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, with whom they discussed issues of bilateral and multilateral interest.

The Biennial is a platform aimed at developing and consolidating a culture of peace and nonviolence, unleashing a Pan African movement that promotes cultural diversity and African unity.

Under the slogan "Building and preserving peace: a multi-stakeholder movement", the holding of this event in Angola proves the political will of the Angolan government to establish ever closer cooperation with UNESCO to promote a culture of peace in Africa.

The event also represents recognition of Angola's commitment to strengthening peace and national reconciliation.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
West Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.