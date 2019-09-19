Angola: Namibian and Mali Heads of State Leave Luanda

Luanda — Presidents of Namibia, Hage Geingob and Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta returned to their countries on Thursday morning after attending the opening ceremony of the Biennial of Luanda - Pan African Forum for Culture of Peace.

At 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the two statesmen received farewell greetings from members of the Angolan executive and senior officials of the diplomatic representations of their respective countries.

On the fringes of the Luanda Biennial, which started Wednesday and running until next Sunday, the two statesmen held separate meetings with the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, with whom they discussed issues of bilateral and multilateral interest.

The Biennial is a platform aimed at developing and consolidating a culture of peace and nonviolence, unleashing a Pan African movement that promotes cultural diversity and African unity.

Under the slogan "Building and preserving peace: a multi-stakeholder movement", the holding of this event in Angola proves the political will of the Angolan government to establish ever closer cooperation with UNESCO to promote a culture of peace in Africa.

The event also represents recognition of Angola's commitment to strengthening peace and national reconciliation.