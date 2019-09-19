Uganda: Minister Asks Health Workers to Apply for Jobs in Villages

Kampala — The State minister for Higher Education, Mr John Chrysestom Muyingo, has urged health workers who have completed their studies, to seek job opportunities in rural communities rather than crowding in the city.

While presiding over the release of the Uganda Allied Health Examination Board (UAHEB) examination results for 2018/19 in Ntinda, Kampala yesterday, Mr Muyingo said the fresh health workers need to move to all parts of the country to serve Ugandans.

"Serve in low communities, don't stay in Kampala. Jobs are in the village but you find them (graduates) in the city saying 'no jobs'. We train you to serve Ugandans, go out there and serve," Mr Muyingo said.

Rise

Of the 4,672 candidates that were assessed by UAHEB, 3,953 passed compared to 3,418 in the previous academic year 2017/2018.

During the semester examination, 30 cases of examination malpractices were registered and some will face cancellation of their results for the entire semester.

The deputy executive secretary of the board, Mr Joseph Agondua, said: "Candidates smuggled in unauthorised materials in the examination rooms. Other candidates wrote on the palms of their hands, and on examination cards."

Mr Steven Aisu, the UAHEB board chairman, said currently health training institutions are faced with the problem of inadequate tutors, and teaching and learning materials, which has a direct effect on smooth running of examinations.

Mr Muyingo said his ministry has already allocated a wage bill of Shs1.6 billion for more recruitment of tutors.

"The ministry has already taken a number of measures to address the problems, including recruitment of tutors for the health training institutions who are ready for deployment. A wage bill of Shs1.6 billion is available," Mr Muyingo said.

All students studying allied health courses are to sit the UAHEB board examination to produce quality and standard health workers.

Some of the allied health programmes include: Certificate in Medical Theatre Techniques, Diploma in Clinical Medicine, Diploma in Pharmacy, Higher Diploma in Ear Nose and Throat Surgery.