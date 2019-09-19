Uganda: 20 Hotels Approved to Host Commonwealth Conference

The organising committee for the 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) has approved 20 hotels to provide accommodation for more than 1,200 delegates.

The steering Committee on Accommodation, chaired by Ms Syda Bbumba (NRM, Nakaseke North), selected the hotels to provide conference services and lodging facilities, with the Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, standing as a major host.

Mr Elijah Okupa (FDC, Kasilo County) heads the Procurement Committee.

At least 1,200 delegates have so far confirmed attendance. The one-week long conference officially opens Sunday and ends on September 29. It's organised under a theme: "Adaption, engagement, and evolution of parliaments in a rapidly changing Commonwealth."

For security reasons, organisers have not revealed the details of the guests booked in the various hotels.

Ms Syda Bbumba said: "We carried out a survey based on the assessment by the Uganda Hotel Owners' Association and the Uganda Travel Bureau to find out the suitability for our guests, we arrived at the 20 hotels."

"Munyonyo was the preferred choice of the United Kingdom Head of delegation. In all that we are doing, we follow the guidelines set out by the Commonwealth," she added.

Hotel readiness

Several contact persons at the different selected hotels yesterday confirmed readiness to host CPC delegates. The visitors will start arriving in the country tomorrow.

"We are ready for this function and we have always been ready," Ms Jaqueline Nalubega, an official at Sheraton Kampala Hotel, said.

At the Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, Mr Greg Petzer, the general manager said: "We are ready to host the visitors."

Munyonyo Commonwealth facility is the major host for the 2019 summit, providing all conference venues and major accommodation facilities.

The resort, which touches the waters of Lake Victoria has stood the test of time in hosting international summits which included the 2007 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), Global Peace Summit, Solidarity Summit, African Union, and the International Criminal Court, among others.

Mr Petzer added: "The good thing we have been given enough time to prepare and ensure that the resort is ready. Our guests are going to have fun."

The visitors will have a treat to local food packages as well as continental dishes, depending on their choice. "We have included local dishes for our visitors. We source our dishes locally and improve them to meet the international flavours and expectations," Mr Petzer said. He also explained that the delegates will be treated to a number of bouquets and cocktails for the whole week.

Security tightened

Security has also been beefed at the selected hotels. Private security guards, the UPDF and police as well as sister security organs will provide security at the facilities and others areas in the city.

Mr Petzer told Daily Monitor that since February when the hotel won the contract as key host for the conference, a lot has been going on including retooling its workers.

"Our staff are fully aware of the importance of the conference, not only for our business interests but the entire country," said Mr Petzer, adding "we have trained them with additional skills to be able to handle the big delegations."

Other hotels have also confirmed readiness to host CPC delegates and promised to better services during and after the conference.

List of approved Hotels

1. Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort

2. Kampala Serena Hotel

3. Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort

4. Sheraton Kampala Hotel

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

5. Skyz Hotel, Kampala

6. Gold Star Hotel

7. Hotel Africana

8. Protea Hotel

9. Imperial Royale Hotel

10. Kabira Country Club

11. Royal Suites Hotel Bugolobi

12. Grand Imperial Hotel

13. Fairway Hotel

14. Emin Pasha Hotel, Kampala

15. Silver Springs Hotel Kampala

16. Metropole Hotel Kampala

17. Le Petit Hotel

18. Xanadu Collection

19. Speke Hotel

20. Golden Tulip Hotel