Nigeria: Barca Academy Parents Forum Holds Sept. 21

In furtherance of her vision, to imbibe good values, groom and raise excellent and selfless leaders, that will passionately, further the true essence of nationhood, as they live their lives, the Barca Academy's first Parents Forum 2019/2020 School Year is scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Children International School, Lekki, Lagos at 10am.

Phebe Alabi, Assistant Principal Officer, People Management Division of the Academy, revealed that the meeting is first in the series to intimate parents on the programmes for both local and foreign activities for the children, to enable interested parents have enough time to plan.

She said: "In addition, report on the progress made on the Academy's Elite Scholarship Project and announce areas of opportunities for the girl child and interested parents who have such girls to encourage and guide them live their dreams."

She said therefore that in the light of these, parents are kindly advised to avail themselves of this unique opportunity, to have proper insight of the new developments and brilliant prospects that may be of great benefit to the children and the entire human race for, the better our children, greater the human society.