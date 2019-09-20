Zimbabwe: Magombeyi Abduction - Doctors Claim They Never Accused the State

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Doctor Peter Magombeyi
19 September 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

Zimbabwe's doctors, who have been on strike demanding the safe return of missing colleague, Peter Magombeyi have now backtracked and deny ever accusing the State of being behind his abduction.

Magombeyi, who is acting president of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA), went missing on Saturday after reportedly being abducted by suspected state security agents.

ZHDA secretary general Tawanda Zvakada in a response to questions from journalists regarding their suspicions on who could be holding Magombeyi, denied the group ever accused the State.

"I don't know where you got that from.

"But the employer has made us to be incapacitated. As far as we know, Doctor Peter Magombeyi was abducted by three men. I do not know whether it is our employer (government) or not," Zvakada said.

However, on Sunday, less than 24hrs after Magombeyi was reported missing, the ZHDA said it suspected the State.

"ZHDA is shocked and concerned about the abduction of our Acting President Doctor Peter Magombeyi late last night, Saturday 14 September 2019 at around 22:00hrs. Dr Magombeyi was abducted by three men who we suspect to be State security agents," the statement read then.

Home Affairs Minister Cain Mathema reacted angrily to reports that government was responsible for the abduction.

"Why people or State organs would be seen abducting people only when we have international visitors or when the President Emmerson Mnangagwa is travelling out of the country. It boggles the mind why we would embarrass our President," said an angry Mathema warning citizens against "social media abuse."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

More on This
Missing Zimbabwean Doctor Found Alive Outside Harare
Devastated Family Wants Missing Zimbabwean Doctor Home
Zimbabwe Govt Claims Third Force is Behind Doctor's Disappearance
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.