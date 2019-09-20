Zimbabwe: Magombeyi Abduction - Doctors Claim They Never Accused the State

Zimbabwe's doctors, who have been on strike demanding the safe return of missing colleague, Peter Magombeyi have now backtracked and deny ever accusing the State of being behind his abduction.

Magombeyi, who is acting president of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA), went missing on Saturday after reportedly being abducted by suspected state security agents.

ZHDA secretary general Tawanda Zvakada in a response to questions from journalists regarding their suspicions on who could be holding Magombeyi, denied the group ever accused the State.

"I don't know where you got that from.

"But the employer has made us to be incapacitated. As far as we know, Doctor Peter Magombeyi was abducted by three men. I do not know whether it is our employer (government) or not," Zvakada said.

However, on Sunday, less than 24hrs after Magombeyi was reported missing, the ZHDA said it suspected the State.

"ZHDA is shocked and concerned about the abduction of our Acting President Doctor Peter Magombeyi late last night, Saturday 14 September 2019 at around 22:00hrs. Dr Magombeyi was abducted by three men who we suspect to be State security agents," the statement read then.

Home Affairs Minister Cain Mathema reacted angrily to reports that government was responsible for the abduction.

"Why people or State organs would be seen abducting people only when we have international visitors or when the President Emmerson Mnangagwa is travelling out of the country. It boggles the mind why we would embarrass our President," said an angry Mathema warning citizens against "social media abuse."