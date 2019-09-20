Zimbabwe: Magombeyi Held in Basement, Tortured

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Doctor Peter Magombeyi
19 September 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Doctor Peter Magombeyi has said he was being held captive in a basement and tortured.

Magombeyi who disappeared Saturday after he was reportedly seized by three men in Budiriro had not been heard from until Thursday evening, four days later.

Since his reported abduction doctors and nurses had downed tools and protesting with placards signed "No Peter No Work".

The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association president in an interview with a local radio station said he doesn't recall much of what transpired except for being regularly electrocuted.

"I remember being in a basement of some sort and I was electrocuted at some point.

"I don't know how I got there. At the moment I don't where I am hurt, i have body pains but i have no wounds," Magombeyi told a US funded radio broadcasting into Zimbabwe.

Magombeyi added that he barely remembers much detail of his abductors or eating anything in the four days he was missing.

This follows a job action health workers who handed over a petition to Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda demanding the return of Magombeyi.

Government had also set up an investigative commission to look into the alleged abduction while maintaining their stance that a "third force" wanting to tarnish President Emmerson Mnangagwa's image was behind this.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

More on This
Missing Zimbabwean Doctor Found Alive Outside Harare
Devastated Family Wants Missing Zimbabwean Doctor Home
Zimbabwe Govt Claims Third Force is Behind Doctor's Disappearance
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.