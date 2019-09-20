Zimbabwe: Breaking - Abducted Doctor Found

19 September 2019
The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) President Dr Peter Magombeyi who went missing on Saturday evening has been found in Nyabira.

According to sources, Magombeyi was dumped and could not locate where he was and it took the use of a GPS to detect his location.

Magombeyi has been leading a doctors campaign demanding better working conditions.

Doctors from all the countries hospitals have since stopped working insisting they will only do so once Magombeyi's abductors return him. This crippled the health delivery system with patients being send back home.

According to ZBC, doctors, police and lawyers are on their way to the location where Magombeyi has been dumped.

Since his disappearance, doctors have been protesting and handed over their petition to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and parliament of Zimbabwe demanding his immediate release.

