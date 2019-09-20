Rwanda: Kigali Marriott Hotel to Treat Revelers to Rwanda's First Block Party and Spa Open Day

The Kigali Marriott Hotel in partnership with the Kigali Arts Festival will on the 21st and 22nd of September hold an art event at the hotel's parking lot and according to Victoria Obiakor, the Director of Sales and Marketing, Rwanda's first-ever Block Party will follow at 6pm.

In an interview with The New Times, Victoria says she looks forward to Kigali residents coming to check out the difference made in Rwanda products as a way of promoting locally made products as well as support the artists/creatives and that is why this weekend is really important.

She also noted that on September 21, there will be an open spa day for the hotel's spa members.

"This is going to be the second year it is happening and we do this for our gym and spa members, our loyal customers and those who are interested in finding out what the Saray Spa has to offer," she said.

The open spa day will start at 10am and whoever will turn up for the spa treat will be welcomed with a drink and canopies. The first five guests will receive a complimentary massage of around 15 minutes and there will be a chance to showcase the amazing line of products (Dead Sea products) that are sold in the spa.

Access to the open spa day will absolutely be free of charge but those that wish to get a massage will get it at a discount as high as 20% which is good enough and this will run all the way from 10am to 4pm.

Victoria says that since these are high-end products, there will be a discount on them as a way of making them easily affordable to the revelers that will show up for the event.

She also says that this is the first time the Kigali Marriot Hotel is hosting the Block party that they look forward to great entertainment by Nep Djs and Mico Band.

"We are having the block party for the first time and we called it that because it will be out on the street where people will be able to dance to their favorite tunes in the comfort of the streets unlike the usual club setting," she said.

Block party will start from 6 to 10pm and there will be lots of fun this Saturday and the fun activities will proceed to Sunday but this will only be the Kigali Arts Festival.