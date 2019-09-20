Rwanda: Kigali Marriott Hotel to Treat Revelers to Rwanda's First Block Party and Spa Open Day

20 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Peter Nkurunziza

The Kigali Marriott Hotel in partnership with the Kigali Arts Festival will on the 21st and 22nd of September hold an art event at the hotel's parking lot and according to Victoria Obiakor, the Director of Sales and Marketing, Rwanda's first-ever Block Party will follow at 6pm.

In an interview with The New Times, Victoria says she looks forward to Kigali residents coming to check out the difference made in Rwanda products as a way of promoting locally made products as well as support the artists/creatives and that is why this weekend is really important.

She also noted that on September 21, there will be an open spa day for the hotel's spa members.

"This is going to be the second year it is happening and we do this for our gym and spa members, our loyal customers and those who are interested in finding out what the Saray Spa has to offer," she said.

The open spa day will start at 10am and whoever will turn up for the spa treat will be welcomed with a drink and canopies. The first five guests will receive a complimentary massage of around 15 minutes and there will be a chance to showcase the amazing line of products (Dead Sea products) that are sold in the spa.

Access to the open spa day will absolutely be free of charge but those that wish to get a massage will get it at a discount as high as 20% which is good enough and this will run all the way from 10am to 4pm.

Victoria says that since these are high-end products, there will be a discount on them as a way of making them easily affordable to the revelers that will show up for the event.

She also says that this is the first time the Kigali Marriot Hotel is hosting the Block party that they look forward to great entertainment by Nep Djs and Mico Band.

"We are having the block party for the first time and we called it that because it will be out on the street where people will be able to dance to their favorite tunes in the comfort of the streets unlike the usual club setting," she said.

Block party will start from 6 to 10pm and there will be lots of fun this Saturday and the fun activities will proceed to Sunday but this will only be the Kigali Arts Festival.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Entertainment
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.