Namibia: Police Constable Arrested Over Shooting of Ex-Girlfriend At Walvis Bay

A POLICE constable allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend in Walvis Bay's Kuisebmond residential area on Thursday afternoon.

The woman, identified as Selma Uupindi (22), was rushed to the Walvis Bay State Hospital in a critical condition.

The suspect, a constable in the Namibian Police, was arrested after he handed himself over at his duty station at the Walvis Bay harbour.

Police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga confirmed the incident,

which happened at around 16h20 at Kuisebmond, toThe Namibian.

According to a police report, the suspect - who cannot be named as he is yet to appear in court on a charge of attempted murder - shot Uupindi, an

ex-girlfriend of his, in the chest with a police service pistol.

The victim registered a complaint of assault by threat, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic

Violence Act, against the suspect on Thursday morning, the police reported.

It is not clear what transpired immediately before the shooting, and police investigations into the matter continue.