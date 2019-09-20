Rwanda: Imbuto Foundation Launches Family Planning Training Programme

20 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Peter Nkurunziza

The low uptake of family planning practices is partly the reason for the poor living conditions among some Rwandans, especially rural communities.

This has prompted Imbuto Foundation to initiate a training programme to raise awareness about family planning methods in the districts of Gisagara, Muhanga, Bugesera and Rusizi.

The training targets health workers who are responsible for delivering family planning services.

Started on September 16, the week-long training is expected to greatly boost the uptake and access to family planning methods for the rural folks.

One of the topics being tackled is the use of contraceptives, which are the subject of controversy especially for religious groups

Organised by Imbuto Foundation, in partnership with the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), the training is delivered through interactive presentations, group discussions, individual and group assignments, among other methods.

Five more districts will receive this kind of training and workers from all health facilities that are responsible for providing family planning services will be facilitated to improve their skills.

Jean-Marie Nkurikiyinka, a health worker at Nyakabuye Health Centre in Rusizi District, said that his skills have improved since he started attending the training.

"Many of us have ideas about family planning methods but most of it is what we learnt in school. Receiving practical skills is such a big boost to our profession," he said in an interview with The New Times.

He said the training has equipped him with the skills on how to better advise ordinary citizens about the challenges associated with having many children.

Dr Félix Sayinzoga, the Division Manager of Maternal Child and Community Health at RBC, said that the training is meant to enable health service providers to be better at their job through improved service delivery.

"Statistics show that 91 per cent of women in Rwanda give birth from hospitals and we would love to see the situation improve further and what we are doing on our part is to train family planning providers such that they can help fight the stereotypes around family planning so its uptake can go up," he said.

