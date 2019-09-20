South Africa: Markram, Mulder Go Big to Bat SA 'A' Out of Trouble

19 September 2019
Cape Town — Centuries from skipper Aiden Markram (161) and Wiaan Mulder (131*) pulled South Africa 'A' out of the fire against India 'A' in the second unofficial Test in Mysore on Thursday.

Having started day three in trouble at 159/5, the pair shared a monstrous 155-run stand for the sixth wicket that clawed the visitors back from what had seemed a disastrous situation.

It was a welcomed return for Markram ahead of South Africa's three-match Test series against India, in India, next month.

Mulder, meanwhile, has done his reputation the world of good.

The 21-year-old is not in the Proteas Test squad, but he is certainly knocking on the door now after showing that he is a genuine allrounder with a bright future in the longest format.

Mulder was also the pick of the bowlers in the Indian innings, leaving with figures of 3/47 from 22 overs.

At stumps on day three, India 'A' were 14/0 in their second innings with a lead of 31 runs.

A result in the match now seems highly unlikely going into the fourth and final day, meaning that South Africa 'A' will almost certainly go down 1-0 in the two-match series.

Scores in brief:

India 'A' 417 (Gill 92, Nair 78, Dube 68, Saha 60, Mulder 3/47, Piedt 3/78) and 14/0

SA 'A' 400 (Markram 161, Mulder 131*, Yadav 4/121)

India 'A' lead by 31 runs with 10 second innings wickets remaining

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire.

