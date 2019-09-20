Zimbabwe: Electricity for Zimsec Practicals

Government will issue the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) November public examinations timetable to the Ministry of Energy and Power Development to ensure the availability of electricity during the practical examinations period, an official has said.

In an interview with our Bulawayo Bureau before the official opening of the National Annual Science, Sport and Arts Festival (NASSAF) at White City Stadium on Wednesday, Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education Mrs Tumisang Thabela said the Government will notify the Energy ministry of the dates of the practicals to ensure power availability on the days.

"As a ministry, we will share our examination timetable with the Ministry of Energy (and Power Development) to make them aware that there are times when the exam students need electricity. We need power for Food and Nutrition, Fashion and Fabrics, Woodwork, Metal and Science practicals," she said.

Mrs Thabela said power cuts were adversely affecting students' learning as teachers are at times forced to forgo practicals.

She said the new curriculum demands power because it involves a lot of practical subjects.

"Through the competence based curriculum we are trying to impart skills to students and this involves practicals that require electricity because at times we use computers," said Mrs Thabela.

She said the long term solution is to provide alternative sources of energy such as solar to schools so that the learning is not interrupted by power cuts as is the case now.

Meanwhile, Mrs Thabela said NASSAF is a critical component of the competence based curriculum where learners showcase the disciplines involved in the new curriculum.

The festival is running under the theme "Nurturing Learners' Talents Through the Competence-based Curriculum".

"The programme is part of our competence based curriculum strategy where we are moving from the old content based curriculum which focused on knowledge. The new curriculum focuses on skills and competences that can be seen in a child when they exit our school system," said Mrs Thabela.

NASSAF is the celebration of the application of the knowledge that the students are being equipped with in schools. The students will showcase products of the new curriculum involving science exhibitions, visual and performing arts, design exhibitions, sports, technical graphics, building technology among others.