Zimbabwe: Matuke Urges Nation to Be Vigilant

Zimbabweans have been urged to be vigilant against elements bent on disturbing the country's peace and tranquillity in a bid to reverse the gains of the country's hard won independence.

The call was made by Zanu-PF secretary for security Cde Lovemore Matuke on Wednesday.

He also implored Zimbabweans to continue rallying behind the ruling party which brought freedom following a protracted war.

The Politburo member was addressing thousands of Zanu-PF supporters at Benzi Business Centre in Zaka East to drum up support for the ruling party's candidate in Saturday's parliamentary by-election Cde Clemence Chiduwa.

Cde Matuke was speaking on behalf of the ruling party national chair Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri at the star rally.

The by-election will be held to fill a vacancy left after the death of Zanu-PF legislator Cde Caston Gumbwanda in June this year.

In his address, Cde Matuke called for unity amongst Zimbabweans which he said was the cornerstone to the country's quest to overcome its challenges.

He called on people in the constituency to resoundingly vote for Zanu-PF to send a clear message to the country's detractors that Zanu-PF was the party of choice.

"The most important thing we should take note of is to know where we are coming from. This country came as a result of the liberation struggle and we should safeguard it as we vote on Saturday.

"Unity is the key to victory. It is important that we unite for us to overcome the problems we are witnessing on the ground, we need to work in unison," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cde Matuke urged party members to be wary of elementary bent on discrediting the weekend plebiscite by inciting violence.

"We are receiving messages that there are some political parties undertaking campaigns at night.

"These people would obviously take advantage if they notice cracks amongst us," he said.

He said it was crucial for the party's leadership to educate people at grassroots level on the importance of unity and successful policies introduced by the Zanu-PF Government under the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa.

"President Mnangagwa is busy implementing economic reforms to transform the country's economic fortunes and we need to be patient because results cannot be achieved overnight," he said.

Cde Matuke reiterated the importance of burying differences created during the party's primary elections, saying it was now time to put ruling party interests ahead of those of individuals.

Addressing the same gathering, Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chair Cde Ezra Chadzamira said the ruling party should retain the Zaka East seat.

He also urged ruling party legislators to work together to ensure continuation of projects under the devolution programme.

Cde Chadzamira said Government was busy upgrading rural roads and drilling boreholes to ensure improved living standards for the people

He said agricultural inputs under the Presidential Inputs Scheme were going to be distributed early this year to allow farmers to plant early.'