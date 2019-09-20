Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF in Anti-Sanctions Day Drive

20 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Wallace Ruzvidzo

The ruling party, Zanu-PF, is set to embark on a massive anti-sanctions drive campaign ahead of the Sadc Day for Solidarity against Sanctions on Zimbabwe slated for October 25.

The development was revealed by the party's secretary for information and publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo at a press briefing on Wednesday.

For over two decades, sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe have caused untold suffering on ordinary citizens.

Cde Khaya Moyo said former liberation movements across the region had commenced activities in their respective countries to lobby for the removal of the illegal embargo.

"His Excellency's remarks at the Politburo session stated that as per the 39th summit of Sadc Heads of State and Governments resolution which decided that the 25th of October be the anti-sanctions day for Zimbabwe, the party will embark on a build-up campaign towards this apex day," he said.

"Across the region, FLMs and their governments have earnestly commenced in lobbying for the removal of sanctions."

At its 39th Heads of State and Government Summit in Tanzania last month, Sadc adopted October 25 as the day of solidarity against the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe that have been in existence for close to two decades.

Sadc member states are expected to collectively voice their disapproval of the illegal embargo through various activities and platforms until the sanctions are lifted.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.