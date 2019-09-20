South Africa: Day of the Global Strike - Stand Up or Be Drowned Out

analysis

The rising tide of the climate crisis and the coming of more extreme weather conditions are already drowning and damaging the world we know. There are many ways to be an activist, and photographer Gideon Mendel is using his talent to draw attention to our Drowning World. Maverick Citizen spoke to Gideon and, on the day of the Global Strike against Climate Change, we publish some of his powerful images in a separate photo essay.

To the water, to where the liquid depths of sanctuary and sanity are.

It's always been this way - the magnetic effect of water on the photographer and activist Gideon Mendel, 60. He's yielded to the pull of what's beneath the surface from his very first childhood swim, he says.

Then, in 2007, water became this other thing too for Mendel. It was a year the rains didn't stop falling in the north of the United Kingdom, the country Mendel has called home since leaving South Africa in 1990. With the rains came the floods and the water rose and rose.

As the rain fell in the UK, Mendel headed out on assignment to India with NGO Action Aid which was responding to floods in...