South Africa: Day of the Global Strike - Stand Up or Be Drowned Out

20 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ufrieda Ho

The rising tide of the climate crisis and the coming of more extreme weather conditions are already drowning and damaging the world we know. There are many ways to be an activist, and photographer Gideon Mendel is using his talent to draw attention to our Drowning World. Maverick Citizen spoke to Gideon and, on the day of the Global Strike against Climate Change, we publish some of his powerful images in a separate photo essay.

To the water, to where the liquid depths of sanctuary and sanity are.

It's always been this way - the magnetic effect of water on the photographer and activist Gideon Mendel, 60. He's yielded to the pull of what's beneath the surface from his very first childhood swim, he says.

Then, in 2007, water became this other thing too for Mendel. It was a year the rains didn't stop falling in the north of the United Kingdom, the country Mendel has called home since leaving South Africa in 1990. With the rains came the floods and the water rose and rose.

As the rain fell in the UK, Mendel headed out on assignment to India with NGO Action Aid which was responding to floods in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.