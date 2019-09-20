South Africa: Pick Your Protest - SA Climate Action Kicks Into Global Gear

analysis

On 20 September 2019, to coincide with what is likely to be the largest global mass action event in the arc of human history, climate strikes will take place in 18 cities and towns across South Africa. Which is just as well, because on the evening of 18 September the United Nations placed our government in the company of climate rogues.

The lead story on Sasol's "society" homepage, in a week when millions of human beings in 137 countries are gearing up for the largest climate protests yet, focuses on Qatar. Under the strapline "environmental care", the South African fossil fuel giant is inviting readers to explore the "remarkable biodiversity" of the Arabian Gulf state. Sasol, it turns out, has partnered with an organisation called Friends of the Environment to produce a "state-of-the-art, interactive and multimedia mobile phone app and website".

Apparently, the Qatar e-Nature app is "award-winning". Also, it is available "for free" on Android, iOS and Windows platforms. In 2018, we are told, pupils from more than 100 Qatari schools took part in a contest that "tested their knowledge of plants, mammals, insects, reptiles, birds and marine life" in the oil-soaked nation, an initiative based entirely on the...