Kenya: Nyamweya Reveals His Plans to Unseat Mwendwa

19 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Sam Nyamweya has announced his intentions of making a comeback in the same capacity.

In a statement sent to a select group of journalists on Wednesday, the veteran football administrator admitted he is 'deeply considering requests of the stakeholders' who have consistently been calling for his return to football management.

"I have been inundated by calls and visits by delegations of principal football stakeholders, drawn from different parts of our great nation of Kenya, some travelling many kilometres from far-flung areas of our country, to seem my wise counsel and request to offer leadership and direction on the management of the beautiful game and its future growth," said Nyamweya.

Nyamweya, who has been in football management for the past three decades, now becomes the third person to express interest in the seat, after incumbent Nick Mwendwa, whom the law allows to contest a second and final-five year term.

Former Vihiga governor Moses Akaranga has also expressed interest in contesting for the seat.

Four years ago, Nyamweya opted out of the race during the FKF elections at Kasarani indoor gymnasium, a decision that handed victory to Mwendwa almost on a silver platter.

The next FKF elections will be held latest February 2020.

