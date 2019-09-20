Kenya: Remember Me? Nyamweya to State Stand On FKF Elections

19 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cellestine Olilo

Former president of Football Kenya Federation (FKF), Sam Nyamweya, is expected to make an announcement regarding his candidature in the upcoming elections for the federation.

In a statement sent to media houses on Wednesday, the long-serving football administrator said he is "deeply considering the requests of stakeholders" calling for his return to football management, and that he will soon make an announcement regarding the same.

"I have been inundated by calls and visits by delegations of principal football stakeholders, drawn from different parts of our great nation of Kenya, some travelling many kilometers from far-flung areas of our country to request me to offer leadership and direction on management of the beautiful game in our country and its future growth. Granted, I have shied away from actively intervening because of the promise I gave when I handed over to the current regime. However, I am deeply considering the requests of the stakeholders," the statement read in part.

If he confirms his candidature for FKF presidency, Nyamweya will become the third person to throw his hat in the ring, joining former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga who announced his candidature a fortnight ago, and current president Nick Mwendwa who is seeking re-election.

Nyamweya's tenure as FKF president ended on February 10, 2016, paving the way for Mwendwa who had executed a splendid campaign strategy and won the hearts of many football stakeholders who were desperate for change. He trounced Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier by 23 votes.

Nyamweya, an incumbent at the time, had unexpectedly announced his withdrawal from FKF elections at the time shortly before some 77 delegates started casting their ballots.

It was rumoured that Nyamweya's hand was forced by a high-ranking government official who had promised to push for his appointment for a lucrative government position.

His imminent return to football governance has brought quiet jitters within the local football fraternity.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.