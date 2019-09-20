Kenya: Another Kenyan Athlete Pulls Out of World Championship

19 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya will be represented by one athlete in the women's 800m race at the World Championships set for Doha later this month after the withdrawal of youngster Jackline Wambui under unclear circumstances.

Athletics Kenya director in charge of competition, Paul Mutwii disclosed that Wambui, who won the National trials for the World Championships, withdrew just hours before the final entries were made on Tuesday.

The 2013 World 800m champion Eunice Sum is now left to the fly country's flag at the World Championships starting September 27 to October 6.

However, Mutwii said they will further investigate and talk to Wambui and find out why she withdrew.

Her withdrawal comes just three days after World 1,5000m men's champion Elijah Manang'oi also pulled out of the competition due an ankle injury he picked during training.

Mutwii explained that they were still waiting for a response from Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU) over the fate of Michael Kibet and Daniel Simiyu in men's 5,000m.

AK have entered Kibet and Simiyu, who finished first and second respectively during the national trials, in addition to Nicholas Kimeli and Jacob Krop, who finished third and fourth respectively.

"We entered Krop so that we have two athletes in case AIU fails to clear Kibet and Simiyu," said Mutwii.

Kibet and Simiyu have not fulfilled some of the AIU anti-doping requirements.

Team Kenya is currently training at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani ahead of departure on Tuesday next week.

