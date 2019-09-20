Somalia: Coast Guards Boost Capacity With New Skills

In a bid to enhance security in the waters Somali Coast guard forces received trainings on fighting human trafficking, drugs and terror networks movements.

The training comes against the backdrop of increased investments in the ports which have huge potentials to open up the economies which have over the years been ravaged by insecurity.

In the past, there have been cases of piracy, which used to be fueled by the Al-Shabab militia but which have now subsided.

There have also been instances where cache of weapons and other contraband goods mainly from the middle east regions.