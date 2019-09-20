Sudan: HMD Commends Qatar Role in Kassala State

19 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kassala — Caretaker Wali of Kassala State Maj (Gen) Babikir Hmd commanded Qatar's government and its people for the role they played in helping Sudan particularly the assistance provided through Qatari Charity Organization (QCO)to people of kassala state.

The Wali gave this statement Thursday during addressing the visiting delegation of QCO, Sudan Branch headed by Tarig Mohelddin.

The Head of the Organization explained that their visit to the state came in the context of the organization program of delivering relief to floods and rain fall affected population in the state.

It notes that kassala was recently struck by heavy rains and floods. Mohelddin said assistance provided was composed of 192 tons of food and shelters.

Moreover, he said that the organization provided assistance in the field of health particularly the sanitation.

He added that his organization involved in sanitation campaign in various localities in the state.

The Wali of the State welcomed the Qatari Charity Organization's assistance and acquainted the organization officials with the urgent assistance provide by the local authorities and the assistance required.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

