Sudan: National Corporation for Antiquities and Museums Receives Three Pieces of Antiquity

19 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The National Corporation for Antiquities and Museums received Thursday three pieces of antiquity after they have been subjected to restoration in France.

The three antiquities , discovered in 2007 at Al-Hassa area , northern Shendi town in northern Sudan, were wall paintings, obelisk written in Merowetic language with distinguished colors for one of Merowetic princess and another obelisk displaying pictures of Merowetic kings and kingdom.

Dr Abdul-Rahman said the receiving of the three antiquities was beginning of a campaign to be launched for collecting the Sudanese antiquities in order be exhibited in satisfactorily way in national museums.

He indicated to rehabilitation of national museum which will begin by beginning of the next year in collaboration with UNESCO, noting to a project drawn up to set up a museum in each state in Sudan.

He stressed that museums boost the Sudanese identity and make citizen be part of the Sudanese cultural component.

Dr Abdul-Rahman underscored that the Corporation would receive more Sudanese antiquities , disclosing that 50 international missions have been working with the Corporation in area of archaeological exploration

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.