Sudan: National Corporation for Antiquities and Museums Receives Three Pieces of Antiquity

Khartoum — The National Corporation for Antiquities and Museums received Thursday three pieces of antiquity after they have been subjected to restoration in France.

The three antiquities , discovered in 2007 at Al-Hassa area , northern Shendi town in northern Sudan, were wall paintings, obelisk written in Merowetic language with distinguished colors for one of Merowetic princess and another obelisk displaying pictures of Merowetic kings and kingdom.

Dr Abdul-Rahman said the receiving of the three antiquities was beginning of a campaign to be launched for collecting the Sudanese antiquities in order be exhibited in satisfactorily way in national museums.

He indicated to rehabilitation of national museum which will begin by beginning of the next year in collaboration with UNESCO, noting to a project drawn up to set up a museum in each state in Sudan.

He stressed that museums boost the Sudanese identity and make citizen be part of the Sudanese cultural component.

Dr Abdul-Rahman underscored that the Corporation would receive more Sudanese antiquities , disclosing that 50 international missions have been working with the Corporation in area of archaeological exploration