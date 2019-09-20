Sudan: Minister of Federal Government Gives Directive On Boosting Security in W. Darfur

19 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Federal Government, Dr Yousif Adam Al-Dhai directed the caretaker Wali of West Darfur State, Maj. Gen. Abdul-Khaleq Bedawi Mahmoud to work for maintaining security , concern with people's living and patch the social fabric.

The Minister discussed during meeting at his office Thursday with the caretaker Wali issues pertinent to security, services stability of the school year ,warding off the floods and rainfalls impact and preparations for the Winter agricultural season.

Dr Al-Dhai called for cooperation and coordination with native administration in promotion of peace culture and peaceful co-existence as well as in resolution of disputes erupt between farmers and herders and facilitating return of displaced people.

He valued high the state efforts on collection of identifying the unlicensed vehicles and finding drastic solution to this issue.

Wali of West Darfur State , for his part, underscored that the State has been impacted by flooding and rainfalls this year , referring to destruction of main roads and people properties.

He said that the state government has put urgent plans to dress such impact and that the state is planning to establish service projects and model villages for displaced people who voluntary return.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Legal Affairs
East Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.