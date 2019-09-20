Sudan: Minister of Federal Government Gives Directive On Boosting Security in W. Darfur

Khartoum — Minister of Federal Government, Dr Yousif Adam Al-Dhai directed the caretaker Wali of West Darfur State, Maj. Gen. Abdul-Khaleq Bedawi Mahmoud to work for maintaining security , concern with people's living and patch the social fabric.

The Minister discussed during meeting at his office Thursday with the caretaker Wali issues pertinent to security, services stability of the school year ,warding off the floods and rainfalls impact and preparations for the Winter agricultural season.

Dr Al-Dhai called for cooperation and coordination with native administration in promotion of peace culture and peaceful co-existence as well as in resolution of disputes erupt between farmers and herders and facilitating return of displaced people.

He valued high the state efforts on collection of identifying the unlicensed vehicles and finding drastic solution to this issue.

Wali of West Darfur State , for his part, underscored that the State has been impacted by flooding and rainfalls this year , referring to destruction of main roads and people properties.

He said that the state government has put urgent plans to dress such impact and that the state is planning to establish service projects and model villages for displaced people who voluntary return.