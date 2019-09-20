Sudan: Khalid Calls for External Relations Aimed for National Interests

19 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the Sudanese Congress Party, Khalid Omer, affirmed that the country needs to create external relations that guarantee the national interests and participating in joint work at the regional and international arenas.

He said in statement to SUNA that the transitional government shall be start reforming our regional relations which were devastated by the previous regime, appreciating that visits of the Prime Minister to South Sudan State and Egypt as his first visits abroad, describing this step as a successful choice that regards the priorities of the transitional stage.

He indicated that the transitional government obtains the enough competencies and the popular support that enable it to implement its programs.

The Secretary General has warned of putting obstacles by aides of the former government for failure of the government, calling for caution and alert to protect the glorious revolution and enable it to achieve its goals.

