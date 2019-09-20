Eritrea: Seminar On Strengthening Organizational Capacity of Youth

Assab — Mr. Osman Abdulkadir, head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch in the Southern Red Sea region called on the heads and owners of institutions in the region to strengthen contribution in the effort being exerted to strengthen organizational capacity of youth.

Mr. Osman made the call at a meeting conducted with heads of line ministries and PFDJ.

Indicating that the number of graduates from colleges and other vocational centers assigned to the region is growing, Mr. Osman said that strengthening organizational capacity will have significant contribution in developing the capacity and productivity of the youth.

Pointing out that nurturing conscious and competent youth is timely task of the union in the new era unfolding, Mr. Osman said that the union is working by designing various programs and called for reinforced contribution for their implementation.

Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantai, Governor of the region, on his part called on the youth to develop their capacity and strengthen participation in the implementation of charted out development programs.