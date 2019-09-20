Eritrea: Commendable Rehabilitation Activity in Tserona

Mendefera — The effort being conducted by the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans to rehabilitated war disabled veterans in the Tserona sub-zone is registering commendable result. The report was made at a meeting recently conducted at the Tserona semi-urban center.

According to Mr. Fesehaye Tesfamicael, Vice Chairman of the association, the war disabled veterans have been provided with loan opportunity with a view to enable them improve their livelihoods through creating income generation schemes.

Indicating that the contribution being extended by nationals in the Diaspora is significantly contributing in the improvement of the livelihoods of the war disabled veterans, Mr. Fesehaye said that the association is working by identifying the situation and needs of members.

At the event extensive discussion was conducted on the draft agenda for the fourth Congress of the Association.