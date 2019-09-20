Gambia Signs to Augment Security At Airport

19 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

On Monday September 16th, 2019 the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara and the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, H.E. Ma Jianchun signed a grant document for the installation of security inspection equipment at the Banjul International Airport, at a dinner hosted by the Embassy of China.

The signing ceremony for the equipment was done at the Chinese Embassy in Bijilo. It was agreed between the two Governments that the People's Republic of China will send technical experts to The Gambia for equipment installation, commissioning and technical guidance; the cost of the equipment will be covered by the grant in the Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation in the form of Gratuitous Assistance between the two Governments. It is agreed that The Gambia will send personnel to attend the training session organised by the Chinese experts.

Following the signing ceremony, Dr. Tangara thanked the Government and People of China on behalf of H.E. Adama Barrow President of the Republic of The Gambia. The Honourable Minister highlighted the importance of security noting that it is paramount for the development of any country. He added that since The Gambia will be hosting the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation conference in 2021, thus made it necessary to improve security at the airport. He renewed Gambia's commitment to strengthen relations and cooperation with China.

H.E. Ma Jianchun, the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China expressed delight and assured that relations between the two countries will move to greater heights. He informed that the equipment would arrive in March 2020.

The occasion was graced by the Permanent Secretary I Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr. Sulayman Omar Njie and Director Asian Affairs Division, Ms. Fatou Njie - Hydara and Chinese Embassy officials.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad

