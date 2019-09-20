Gambia: Commissioner Describes Prison As Most Neglected Institution in Gambia

Prison officer, Commissioner Lamin Sowe says the prison is the most neglected institution in The Gambia and that it is human beings they keep, not books.

He said this on Tuesday during a conducted tour around the facilities at the state central prison, Mile 2. He said both prisoners and the officers are not living in a conducive environment.

He said their living condition is horrible and if they keep people, they keep them with their problems.

"We are still fighting to see how best we can stand on our feet. We trained our prisoners on various skills so that when they go out they can become responsible and help themselves."

"You cannot just improve on the side of the prisoners when the officers also need improvement."

"The living condition of the staff is ghastly affecting them," he lamented. "You cannot expect officers to deliver well if sleeping under certain dilapidated condition."

"The former government has not done anything for the prison, the place was a dumping centre for the government but with the current government things are getting better."

He said they will do their utmost best so that prisoners are not just kept in cells for the sake of keeping them.