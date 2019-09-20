Gambia: Commissioner Describes Prison As Most Neglected Institution in Gambia

19 September 2019
The Point (Banjul)
By Fatou Dem

Prison officer, Commissioner Lamin Sowe says the prison is the most neglected institution in The Gambia and that it is human beings they keep, not books.

He said this on Tuesday during a conducted tour around the facilities at the state central prison, Mile 2. He said both prisoners and the officers are not living in a conducive environment.

He said their living condition is horrible and if they keep people, they keep them with their problems.

"We are still fighting to see how best we can stand on our feet. We trained our prisoners on various skills so that when they go out they can become responsible and help themselves."

"You cannot just improve on the side of the prisoners when the officers also need improvement."

"The living condition of the staff is ghastly affecting them," he lamented. "You cannot expect officers to deliver well if sleeping under certain dilapidated condition."

"The former government has not done anything for the prison, the place was a dumping centre for the government but with the current government things are getting better."

He said they will do their utmost best so that prisoners are not just kept in cells for the sake of keeping them.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case
Missing Zimbabwean Doctor Found Alive Outside Harare
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.