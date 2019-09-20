Gambia: 'OIC Resignations Won't Affect Hosting of 2022 Event'

Amie Bojang-Sissoho, the director of Press and Public Relations at the Office of the President said the massive resignation at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) local secretariat would not affect the country's hosting of the 2022 event.

"These are people who have been employed to do a service. Therefore, once they are not there, other people will be employed to continue from wherever they stopped," she said yesterday while responding to questions from journalists during the periodic State House media briefing in Banjul.

The chief executive officer and head of the OIC Gambia Secretariat, Lamin Sanneh last month tendered his resignation alongside Nyang Njie, senior communications officer for the secretariat and Alhagie Jallow, head of Local Organising Committee, LOC.

She added: "What is more important is to have a system in place that will enable people to continue from one stage to another."

The Office of the President, she went on, is reinforcing its monitoring and coordination role through the Department of Strategic Policy and Delivery.

The Gambia Public Procurement Agency will also be engaged to address gaps and weaknesses in procurement procedures and standards in order to establish proper and effective enforcement of the procurement laws, she said.

Monitoring and coordination of four presidential priorities in line with the National Development Plan (NDP), she explained, are on-going in order to provide proper brief on the deliveries.

"There are rural water supply, provision of labour serving devices to support strategic food security and value addition, rural electrification and feeder road construction."

These community development projects, she added are aimed at improving the socio-economic and livelihoods of the people and ensure social inclusion.

According to her, President Barrow's recent visits to Qatar has resulted in the signing of agreements and memorandum of understanding in various areas including customs, satellite network regulation, public prosecution, legal field and in the field of youth and sports.

"The Qatar government in support of The Gambia's bid to host the OIC Summit in 2022 has purchased a state of the art equipment which is worth about 24 million dollars for Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS)."