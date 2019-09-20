Gambia: 'OIC Resignations Won't Affect Hosting of 2022 Event'

19 September 2019
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Amie Bojang-Sissoho, the director of Press and Public Relations at the Office of the President said the massive resignation at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) local secretariat would not affect the country's hosting of the 2022 event.

"These are people who have been employed to do a service. Therefore, once they are not there, other people will be employed to continue from wherever they stopped," she said yesterday while responding to questions from journalists during the periodic State House media briefing in Banjul.

The chief executive officer and head of the OIC Gambia Secretariat, Lamin Sanneh last month tendered his resignation alongside Nyang Njie, senior communications officer for the secretariat and Alhagie Jallow, head of Local Organising Committee, LOC.

She added: "What is more important is to have a system in place that will enable people to continue from one stage to another."

The Office of the President, she went on, is reinforcing its monitoring and coordination role through the Department of Strategic Policy and Delivery.

The Gambia Public Procurement Agency will also be engaged to address gaps and weaknesses in procurement procedures and standards in order to establish proper and effective enforcement of the procurement laws, she said.

Monitoring and coordination of four presidential priorities in line with the National Development Plan (NDP), she explained, are on-going in order to provide proper brief on the deliveries.

"There are rural water supply, provision of labour serving devices to support strategic food security and value addition, rural electrification and feeder road construction."

These community development projects, she added are aimed at improving the socio-economic and livelihoods of the people and ensure social inclusion.

According to her, President Barrow's recent visits to Qatar has resulted in the signing of agreements and memorandum of understanding in various areas including customs, satellite network regulation, public prosecution, legal field and in the field of youth and sports.

"The Qatar government in support of The Gambia's bid to host the OIC Summit in 2022 has purchased a state of the art equipment which is worth about 24 million dollars for Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS)."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Governance
External Relations
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case
Missing Zimbabwean Doctor Found Alive Outside Harare
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.