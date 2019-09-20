Gambia: Communities in Upper Baddibu Embark On Tree Planting Exercise

18 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Hatab Nyang

Seven communities in Upper Baddibou have on Saturday, September 14th 2019, planted more than 10,000 trees ].

The exercise which was organised by the Mama Tamba Youth Empowerment organization (MTYE) was sponsored by the UNDP through the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and their small grants program. The main reason of the tree planting exercise was to fight back the salt intrusion of their lagoon called Baobolong. They named two bamboo plants after the late president of the Republic of The Gambia Sir Dawda Jawara and the late Chief of Upper Baddibou Mama Tamba Jammeh. These were planted along the Baobolong.

Tamba Jammeh Junior, the CEO of MTYE told journalist that the tree planting exercise was a project sponsored by the UNDP's GEF program; that this is a one-year program on environmental Management for the Baobolong Wetland Reserve (BWR). The project, he said, has already trained hundred farmers and fifty youth on agro farming, soil management, bee keeping, processing, poultry farming and entrepreneurship. Jammeh said the trees would fight back the salt intrusion within the wetland which was a rice growing area for villagers; that before the salt intrusion the Baobolong wetland was a breeding area for fish.

'We planted the most tolerant trees along the Baobolong wetland such as eucalyptus and baobab, to stop the salt water intrusion. Due to climate change and the low rainfall, we believe this tree planting exercise will address this issue," he said.

The Imam of Illiassa Alhagie Abdou Jammeh, gave a brief history of the Baobolong wetland and its importance to the surrounding communities; that both Gambia and Senegal shared this Baobolong wetland. Imam Jammeh said the Baobolong wetland had lots of trees but many of these have disappeared because of salt water intrusion. He said the tree planting exercise was a good initiative in fighting back the salt water intrusion.

The trees planted during the exercise were baobab, bamboo, Mahogany, Moringa, Silk Cotton and other species.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Environment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.