Nigeria: Chris Brown Wants to Be On My Wedding Train - Davido

Photo: Davido/Instagram
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song
20 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Juliet Ebirim

Ahead of the talk-of- the town wedding between Davido and his fiancee, Chioma billed for 2020, the Nigerian pop-star has revealed that popular American singer, Chris Brown might be on his train.

The music star disclosed this via his Twitter page on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

"Chris say he wan Dey my train oooo ? Imagine Chris in attire !!!"he tweeted.

Recall that last week, Davido finally gave Chioma the assurance he promised her. He proposed to Chioma in London on Thursday night, September 12, 2019, exactly ten days after the couple's families had an introduction in Lagos, Nigeria. The music star took her out on a dinner date in an expensive restaurant in London, where he proposed to her.

The DMW boss also revealed on his Instagram page that Chioma is pregnant and due for a baby soon.

VANGUARD

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.