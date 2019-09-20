Sudan: Sovereignty Council Reviews Agreements Preceding Peace Talks

Khartoum — The Transitional Sovereign Council reviewed in its meeting Thursday a number of issues that included implementation of the agreements preceding the peace negotiations between the government and the armed movements, scheduled to begin on October 14, besides the arrangements for resuming the academic year at the Sudanese universities.

In a press statement, the spokesman of the Sovereignty Council, Mohamed Al-Fekki Suleiman, said that the council has issued a number of decisions relating to implementation of the declaration of principles and the rebuilding of trust which was signed in Juba, the capital of South Sudan State.

He said that the Sovereignty Council has dismissed the death sanctions from eight convicts belonging to Sudan Liberation Movement which is led by Abdul-Wahid Nur, in addition to the release of 18 prisoners of the armed movements and setting free persons detained at security headquarters.

Al-Fekki announced that the Sovereignty Council has issued a decision on the arrangement for resuming the academic year at the universities and dissolving the Jihadist units.

He added that the Sovereignty Council issued in its previous meeting a decision on affiliation of the Communications and Posts organ to the Sovereignty Council.