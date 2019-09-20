Sudan: Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan Receives Ambassador of Italy

Khartoum — Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has appreciated progress of the relations between Sudan and Italy.

This came during his meeting Thursday at the Republican Palace with the Ambassador of Italy to Khartoum, Fabrizio Lobasso, on the occasion of expiry of his assignment to Sudan.

Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan has bestowed the Nelein Order to the Italian Ambassador in recognition of his assignment to Sudan.

In a press statement, the Italian Ambassador said that relations between Sudan and Italy are witnessing fruitful cooperation in the political, economic and communication field.

He expressed congratulations to the government and people of Sudan on victory of the December revolution.

He said that Italy has provided support to Sudan in various fields.