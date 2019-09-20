Sudan: FM Receives Invitation to Visit UAE

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Asma Mohammad Abdulla received, Thursday, an invitation to visit the United Arab Emirates from her UAE Counterpart, H.H, Sheikh, Abdulla Bin Zaid Al-Nahyan. This came when the minister received the UAE Ambassador to Khartoum, Hammad Mohammad Al-Junini who congratulated the minister on the occasion of assuming office as the Foreign Minister.

The UAE Ambassador has expressed his country's keenness to Sudan stability and its contribution, with other international partners, to revoke Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism.

Meanwhile, the minister has lauded the cooperation between the two countries in all fields and the support extended to Sudan by the UAE during the past period.