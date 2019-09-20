Sudan: RSF Organizes Sanitation of Environment Campaign in Khartoum

19 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Rapid Support Forces(RSF) organized last Wednesday sanitation of environment campaign that would continue for two weeks in Khartoum State.

Sixty-five vehicles were used in the spraying campaign throughout Khartoum state.

The campaign launched in collaboration with Khartoum state ministry of health throughout the localities to fight mosquitos and flies.

Member of teaching staff in Bahri University Dr. Usama Mohamed Saeed commended RSF efforts aimed at preserving the sanitation of environment. Dr. Usama said RSF spokesman Brigadier Adam Jumma gave an example of good patriotism by saying, 'We changed the military dress and put on overcoat in order to preserve public health and environment in Khartoum state."

Dr. Usama added that RSF had led a great human and social initiatives which would remain in the memory of the Sudanese people throughout the history citing RSF provision of relief to heavy rains and floods affected population from AL Gaili northward of Khartoum up to White Nile North kordofan States.

Dr. Usama said that RSF proven that it was not only a military organization for the protection of boundaries but also a humanitarian organization in addition to its sovereign role of protecting boundaries."

