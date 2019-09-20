Sudan: Arrests After Fatal North Darfur Shooting

Mershing — In South Darfur, a joint force and a local rescue team have managed to arrest two men alleged to be among the perpetrators of the shooting at Talang Mountains south of Mershing on Sunday.

Displaced people in Mershing camp in South Darfur staged mass demonstrations on Sunday and Monday to protest the killing of three displaced people and the wounding of four others by two gunmen wearing uniforms of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

One of the camp elders told Radio Dabanga that two armed men in uniforms of the RSF - the feared and notorious main government militia commanded by Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', member of Sudan's Sovereign Council - tried to rob Munir Hamid, a student at the Zalingei University, of his mobile phone on Sunday. When he resisted, one of them shot him dead.

In shooting by security forces during the demonstration, Hashim Karameldin and Radwan Abdelrahman died. The aftermath of the incident led to the burning of the police and NISS offices by the demonstrators.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.