Sudan: Three Dead, Seven Injured in South Darfur Herder Shooting

Gireida — A child and two other people have been killed seven others - including two policemen -have been wounded, and six people have gone missing in an attack by herders on the village of Idan, west of Gireida in South Darfur, on Tuesday.

A relative of the victims told Radio Dabanga that the incident occurred when the attackers trespassed with their camels the victim's farms. The farmers decided to take the camels to the police to report and claim damages. The herders then opened fire on them and killed Abdallah Ishag Daoud, Zainab Yacoub Omar, and her son Mohamed Osman outright. Osman Ismail, Ahmed Abakar Ali, El Sharif Mohamed, Jamal Yahya, Ahmed Ali, Ammar El Fangari and Hussein El Shafi.

Yesterday, the people of Gireida organised a massive demonstration condemning the incident and calling for retribution. The protestors gathered at Freedom Square and decided to remain there until the perpetrators have been arrested and brought to justice. They also demand that the authorities reinforce security and provide more effective law enforcement in the area. Moreover, the head of the security committee of Gireida locality Lt Col Montasir has pledged to hunt down the perpetrators.

