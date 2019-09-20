Sudan: UN Secretary-General Calls for Sudan to Be Removed From U.S. Terror List

New York — UN Secretary-General António Guterres has encouraged the international community to support Sudan, and added his voice to calls to remove Sudan from the US list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

"Sudan is a matter of great hope for us. I believe that what was possible in the dialogue in Sudan demonstrates that all political conflicts can be solved by dialogue when there is political will for that, and this should be a lesson for everywhere else in the world, Guterres said at a press conference on Wednesday at the start of the 74th session of the General Assembly in New York.

"It is time now for the international community to support Sudan. Sudan is in a very dire economic situation, in a very dramatic economic situation.

"I hope that all the restrictions that exist about Sudan, namely, the classification as a country that support terrorism and sanctions, will be quickly removed," Guterres said.

"And I hope that there will be a massive mobilisation of resources to support Sudan overcome the extremely difficult economic situation that the country has, because, if that doesn't happen, obviously, we risk that the gains in democracy, human rights, and political solutions that were observed could be put into question."

After meetings in Cairo today, Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdouk is bound for New York tomorrow to participate in the UN General Assembly meetings.

In his appeal to remove Sudan from the US terror list, Guterres joins French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who pledged that France will join efforts to have Sudan back removed from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs External Relations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Earlier this month, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Monday that Cairo is exerting efforts to remove Sudan from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The United States will first test the commitment of Sudan's new transitional government to human rights, freedom of speech, and humanitarian access before it agrees to remove the country from the US state sponsor of terrorism list, a senior State Department official said last month.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.