Zimbabwe's Media Environment Improves

20 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Africa Moyo

Zimbabwe's media environment improved under President Mnangagwa's administration with previously high profile journalists, banned or exiled, finding their way back to practice their craft here.

In the old dispensation, journalists were constantly harassed and arrested while foreign correspondents and services were barred from covering the country.

However, the opening up of the media space has seen journalists free to practice, amid media reforms that are meant to repeal repressive laws and allowing media freedom.

The return of Andrew Meldrum, a former correspondent of The Guardian UK, to cover the funeral service of former President Robert Mugabe last week, was a major indication that times are changing in the country.

Meldrum was deported from Zimbabwe on May 16, 2003 after being declared a "prohibited immigrant" and "an undesirable inhabitant" by the previous administration.

By the time of his deportation, Meldrum was a correspondent for a British newspaper, The Guardian. He had worked in Zimbabwe as a journalist from 1980 to 2003.

Meldrum said when he arrived in the country, he told an immigration officer that he wanted to cover the funeral of Cde Mugabe.

"It's an historic event. (Cde) Robert Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years and had a huge influence on Zimbabwe and across Africa. I want to chronicle this final chapter of his life," he said.

After a few more questions, Meldrum said he was told; "Welcome back to Zimbabwe!"

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Human Rights
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.