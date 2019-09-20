Zimbabwe: Table Tennis Team Gets Kit

20 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

The Zimbabwe Table Tennis Union got a shot in the arm ahead of their Region V Games set for Lesotho when the Chinese Embassy gave them kits to use at the tournament. The team, which will be made up of both men and women, received the kits ahead of the Chinese Ambassador's Cup at the Harare International School this weekend.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the director of political section at the Chinese Embassy in Harare, Guo Ping, said they are glad to be partnering Zimbabwe and believes the sponsorship will go a long way in boosting the team at this year's Region V Games.

"We have given the team some kits for both the Ambassador's Cup and the Region V Games.

"This year's Ambassador's Cup tournament has a different meaning as it coincides with the country's 70th anniversary.

"China is a powerhouse in the world of table tennis and has dominated on the world stage and so we decided to help develop the sport here in Zimbabwe two years ago through the Ambassador's Cup.

"I am happy that there is a growing interest in the sport in Zimbabwe and the drive to emulate China, which has players who come tops in international events," said Ping.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.