Liberia: Afell Saddens Over Deaths of Liberian Children

19 September 2019
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) says it is deeply saddened by the untimely death of the 28 children and two (2) adults at an Islamic School in Red Light Community in Paynesville, as a result of a tragic fire incident.

"AFELL extends its deepest condolences and sympathy to the parents, relatives and loved ones of the victims of the fire," AFELL said in a release.

Meanwhile, AFELL is calling upon the Government of Liberia to do a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause(s) of the said fire in order to avert a recurrence of such an incident in the future.

"The loss of the young lives is a blow to the nation," AFELL concluded in a release.

